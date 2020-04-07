Resistance Building To Coronavirus 'House Arrest' Orders...It's About Time!

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Across the country, from political leaders, to small business owners, to parents who just want to take their children to the park, resistance is growing to the authoritarians who have effectively suspended the Constitution and placed most of the country under house arrest. Lawsuits are also challenging unlawful "stay at home" orders. What if all the hysteria-driven orders have actually made the virus outbreak even worse? More scientists are coming forward to argue for the "Sweden model" of moderation rather than lockdown.
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