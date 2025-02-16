ODESSA on FIRE: NATO Ship Full of Franco-British 'Storm Shadow' Cruise Missiles Was Blown To BITS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
As you know, on February 12, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held a telephone conversation that lasted an hour and a half. This fact came as a real shock to Europe, especially to Britain and France. While European leaders were preparing for the Munich Security Conference, calling for a resolution of the Ukrainian crisis without Russia's participation, US President Donald Trump called Vladimir Putin and discussed the future fate of Ukraine with his Russian counterpart..............................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/