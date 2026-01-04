NTEB Emergency End Times Broadcast On The US Attack On Venezuela-JAN 3 2025

Yesterday on our Podcast, we told you that 2026 would be a year not of peace, but of war, and that the ‘president of peace’ Donald Trump would be bringing it, and this morning he proved that statement to be correct as he authorized a strike on Venezuela and kidnapped Nicolás Maduro. Isn’t kidnapping a crime? But I digress, we have bigger things to discuss. Much bigger.



“The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.” Ecclesiastics 1:9 (KJB)



On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we bring you an emergency ‘hour of power’ broadcast on how all these stunning breaking news events affect the end times timeline. For the past few months, I’ve been telling you, warning actually, that 2026 will be a year very much like 2020, albeit for different reasons but with the same outcome. Do you know what event happened on on this exact same day, January 3rd, 6 years ago back in 2020? Today we will tell you all about it, you don’t want to miss this live broadcast.