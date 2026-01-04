BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NTEB Emergency End Times Broadcast On The US Attack On Venezuela-JAN 3 2025
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
111 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
79 views • 1 day ago

Yesterday on our Podcast, we told you that 2026 would be a year not of peace, but of war, and that the ‘president of peace’ Donald Trump would be bringing it, and this morning he proved that statement to be correct as he authorized a strike on Venezuela and kidnapped Nicolás Maduro. Isn’t kidnapping a crime? But I digress, we have bigger things to discuss. Much bigger.

“The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.” Ecclesiastics 1:9 (KJB)

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we bring you an emergency ‘hour of power’ broadcast on how all these stunning breaking news events affect the end times timeline. For the past few months, I’ve been telling you, warning actually, that 2026 will be a year very much like 2020, albeit for different reasons but with the same outcome. Do you know what event happened on on this exact same day, January 3rd, 6 years ago back in 2020? Today we will tell you all about it, you don’t want to miss this live broadcast.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Cassie B.
Harvard&#8217;s war on White Man, Liberty, and Western Civilization betrays our heritage and future

Harvard’s war on White Man, Liberty, and Western Civilization betrays our heritage and future

Lance D Johnson
South Korean crypto employee gets 4-year sentence for Bitcoin spy ring aiding North Korea

South Korean crypto employee gets 4-year sentence for Bitcoin spy ring aiding North Korea

Cassie B.
Ember &#038; Edge: The lost art of self-reliance in a fragile world

Ember & Edge: The lost art of self-reliance in a fragile world

Kevin Hughes
Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Belle Carter
Escalating conflict in Yemen: Saudi Arabia and UAE-backed forces clash over oil-rich Hadramout

Escalating conflict in Yemen: Saudi Arabia and UAE-backed forces clash over oil-rich Hadramout

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy