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Do you Have a Debased Mind?
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22 views • April 27, 2022
Some (maybe many) fight against God so much that he literally gives them over to a debased mind. That is He literally stop trying to help them until they change themselves and are open to hearing from Him again. It's in hitting rock bottom that actually bring people back to God, so giving people over to this debased mind is the most loving thing He can do.
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