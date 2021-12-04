X22 REPORT - Key Unlocks the Door of All Doors (Info), Stone is the Force that Acts on Info

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KEY UNLOCKS THE DOOR OF ALL DOORS (INFO), STONE IS THE FORCE THAT ACTS ON INFO
The [DS] is struggling, they have now way out so they are moving forward with their plan, and as they do the people can see the truth. Michigan shooting is now being used for gun control. The [DS] is now locking down the entire world, because the people are not complying, so they are now forcing people, the next step each country will look like Australia but worse. Trump and the patriots have now put into a place the key and stone, the key is military intelligence, the stone is Trump and the people, the will push the information forward and counter the [DS] info.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.