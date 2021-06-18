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[mirror] SPECIAL EVENT: Dr Sherri Tenpenny’s Testimony in favor of HB 248 - When the Media went wild
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
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1317 views • June 18, 2021
Source text: https://www.podbean.com/site/EpisodeDownload/PB1062C4CTG69Y

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I am testified in favor of HB 248 which will allow all Ohioans to have a clear choice of what they want to have injected into their body without fear of reprimands, repeated aggressive and unnecessary testing, and/or loss of employment.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned on the death certificate for 6% of deaths. All other deaths had at least four additional co-morbidities listed as the cause of death. Why is it that when there are multiple confounding factors for death, COVID is the cause, and yet, if a death occurs after a vaccine, the death is caused by anything other than the vaccine?

Millions have decided they do NOT want these experimental injections in their body. The manufacturers clearly state that these shots do not prevent COVID; they may reduce symptoms, but they do not prevent infection, prevent transmission, or reduce mortality.

Further concerns for the future include a pipeline of >160 more COVID SHOTS [https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/science/coronavirus-vaccine-tracker.html] and there are hundreds more for non-covid infections in the pipeline. This bill is not only about COVID, but about compulsory medical interventions that may be required in the years to come. If this starts now, where does it end?

___________________________

More vaccine / shot / jab research here: https://vaxxter.com/
https://tenpennyresearchlibrary.com
Keywords
healthfreedomcensorshipinjuryvaccinevaccine injurytruthmedicinemedicalsherri tenpennytyrannyohioweaponizationjabshotcancel culturedr sherri tenpennycovid19covid
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