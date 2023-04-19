SEDNA THE INUIT GODDESS OF THE SEA-WHO IS SHE REALLY & WHAT DOES SHE WANT TO SHARE?

Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
To Set Up An Appointment Please Email Us At [email protected]
We Operate On A Donation Basis
Services Available
Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)
Please Subscribe to our channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
HEEARTS OMMM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1dgEQ2AUYKqM7oaBbStHng
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Thank you so much for your support!
https://www.godchecker.com/inuit-mythology/SEDNA/
http://templeofsedna.com/SednaGoddess.htm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.