Fraudci Flees As The System Panics that It's Being Exposed By Chihuahua Walking Conspiracy Theorist

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Justin Castreau hides in Costa Rica, Fraudci flees CovidGate, and the whole of Commiefornia hightails it to Texas, Florida, and Europe - to enjoy their climate change strokes and bitch about GOP ruining America. - .
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦: . - .
Jeff Berwick – Dollar Vigilante
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dollar_vigilante/