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Newspeaking New World Order Moves to Silence Free Speech | Dr. Mark Sherwood | Sound of Silence
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22 views • May 01, 2022
As soon as we witness Elon Musk acquire Twitter in the name of free speech, a sudden announcement of the Ministry of Truth formation occurs. Nina Jankovicz is announced to head the Disinformation Governance Board under the DHS.
The Leftists, which are the Communists, have long sought to silence Americans regarding free speech. With the midterms coming it is no surprise that they are moving to stop the free press which does not excel in their propaganda. What does this mean for the U.S.?
With the Ukrainian conflict heating up and money being laundered to a foreign nation for a proxy war, we see our nation collapsing. Why are these events coming together?
Dr. Mark Sherwood joins for Hope, Health & Freedom. What are health resets and what does supplementation mean in light of the current state of farming? The Native Americans have been tricked and misrepresented to keep them under real government control. Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate Dr. Mark Sherwood discusses.
Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline
On GETTR and Frank Social: @BFBroadcasting
On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting
Support independent media:
- Get the best of over 150 products like the standard MyPillow at $19.98 and the wildly popular MySlipper Moccasins. Giza Dreams sheets are 60% off right NOW! Use the code BATTLE at checkout to save up to 66% off before the dollar does disappear. Visit https://mypillow.com and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.
- Become a better version of yourself and join those who've beat the viral attacks. Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and get Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood's free ebook to learn what to do. While you're there visit the store for deeper understanding and supplements to be successful. Hit that Functional Medical Institute.
⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com and catch you later. Drink that coffee.
⁃ Freedom First Apparel - Look as patriotic as you feel. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstshop.com
- Stock up on your medicine cabinet ahead of time and get Dr. Stella's new book, Let America Live with 5 % off using the code BATTLE at https://drstellamd.com
- Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront and see what is occurring before it's too late.
- Get your ReAwaken America Tour tickets for 10% off using the code BATTLE at reawakenamericatour..com or text (918) 851-0102
The Leftists, which are the Communists, have long sought to silence Americans regarding free speech. With the midterms coming it is no surprise that they are moving to stop the free press which does not excel in their propaganda. What does this mean for the U.S.?
With the Ukrainian conflict heating up and money being laundered to a foreign nation for a proxy war, we see our nation collapsing. Why are these events coming together?
Dr. Mark Sherwood joins for Hope, Health & Freedom. What are health resets and what does supplementation mean in light of the current state of farming? The Native Americans have been tricked and misrepresented to keep them under real government control. Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate Dr. Mark Sherwood discusses.
Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline
On GETTR and Frank Social: @BFBroadcasting
On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting
Support independent media:
- Get the best of over 150 products like the standard MyPillow at $19.98 and the wildly popular MySlipper Moccasins. Giza Dreams sheets are 60% off right NOW! Use the code BATTLE at checkout to save up to 66% off before the dollar does disappear. Visit https://mypillow.com and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.
- Become a better version of yourself and join those who've beat the viral attacks. Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and get Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood's free ebook to learn what to do. While you're there visit the store for deeper understanding and supplements to be successful. Hit that Functional Medical Institute.
⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com and catch you later. Drink that coffee.
⁃ Freedom First Apparel - Look as patriotic as you feel. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstshop.com
- Stock up on your medicine cabinet ahead of time and get Dr. Stella's new book, Let America Live with 5 % off using the code BATTLE at https://drstellamd.com
- Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront and see what is occurring before it's too late.
- Get your ReAwaken America Tour tickets for 10% off using the code BATTLE at reawakenamericatour..com or text (918) 851-0102
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