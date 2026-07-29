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The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 447 - Malicious Joy
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
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In this video I want to look at a certain behaviour that is prevalent on Social Media. This surge of behaviour is Demonic and NOT Biblical in any way. This should be BLATANTLY obvious to those who know God’s Word BUT it often isn’t.

The behaviour i’m talking about goes by the name of EPICARICACY or SCHADENFREUDE. If you have never heard these terms then you’re not alone. This behaviour can be described in English as MALICIOUS or MALEVOLENT JOY. Some might use the word GLOAT. This occurs when people GLOAT or experience JOY when someone they personally feel deserves punishment suffers a tragedy or misfortune. There is a lot to this social DYNAMIC that we as Christians can learn and understand so that we do not participate in or practice this behaviour. God’s Word warns US against REJOICING in any way at another person or persons misfortune.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 450 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


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Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
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