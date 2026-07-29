The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 447 - Malicious Joy

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In this video I want to look at a certain behaviour that is prevalent on Social Media. This surge of behaviour is Demonic and NOT Biblical in any way. This should be BLATANTLY obvious to those who know God’s Word BUT it often isn’t.
The behaviour i’m talking about goes by the name of EPICARICACY or SCHADENFREUDE. If you have never heard these terms then you’re not alone. This behaviour can be described in English as MALICIOUS or MALEVOLENT JOY. Some might use the word GLOAT. This occurs when people GLOAT or experience JOY when someone they personally feel deserves punishment suffers a tragedy or misfortune. There is a lot to this social DYNAMIC that we as Christians can learn and understand so that we do not participate in or practice this behaviour. God’s Word warns US against REJOICING in any way at another person or persons misfortune.
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