Pastors MUST Get More Involved, Says Liberty Pastors Network Founder Paul Blair

Pastors were crucial in the founding of America and its biblical principles, and they need to once again take their rightful place as leaders who teach the "whole counsel" of God for every area of life including politics, Liberty Pastors Network founder Pastor Paul Blair of Oklahoma tells The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Conversations That Matter. The reason America is unique is because it was the result of a biblical worldview among the population, he said. The ideas came straight from the Bible, and early colonists looked to the early Hebrew republic under God's laws for guidance and inspiration. There will be no way to rescue America and liberty without understanding this, Blair said. Already, members of the Liberty Pastors Network are running for office, getting elected, and making a difference. There are four more summits coming up this year.