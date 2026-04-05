Israel is all throughout CIA & Pentagon - Tucker Carlson

Israel is all throughout CIA and Pentagon – Tucker Carlson

✍️ “Official and non-official representatives of the Israeli government are throughout the US government, at every single level, State and Federal, including the CIA and Pentagon,” the journalist said, stressing how far Mossad has infiltrated the US.

Carlson points out that the US can’t just treat Israel

like any other ally – “we’ll get punished for that”

💬 “Everyone is afraid of being physically hurt by Israel,” he adds.

💬 “There is a fear of them. A real fear.”