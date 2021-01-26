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Breaking Ice with a .22 cal Air Rifle
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62 views • January 26, 2021
Here I did some Ice breaking with a Air Rifle .22cal
question's please feel Free to ask me. Ty
E-mail: [email protected]
If you would like to Support my video's
1) No Monthly payment, Pay only on Video's you like if you what at: https://www.paypal.me/bluegill2009 (Min of $1.00) to cover the credit or debit Fee for paypal
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Thank You
question's please feel Free to ask me. Ty
E-mail: [email protected]
If you would like to Support my video's
1) No Monthly payment, Pay only on Video's you like if you what at: https://www.paypal.me/bluegill2009 (Min of $1.00) to cover the credit or debit Fee for paypal
2)https://melio.me/bluegill2009
Thank You
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