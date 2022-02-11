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33-Years Retired Canadian Police Officer Tells Police Stand Down Unlawful Orders
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71 views • February 11, 2022
"These politicans are drunk with power and authority."
"The state funded media has lost any and all credibility with the people of Canada and the world."
"The rally is not a threat to public safety."
"You are not required to follow an unlawful order, no matter who issues that order."
"The people at this protest are your neighbors"
"Stand down and tell your supervisor you will not take violent action against peaceful people," no matter who gives the order.
https://t.me/BritishNursingAllianceSpeak
"The state funded media has lost any and all credibility with the people of Canada and the world."
"The rally is not a threat to public safety."
"You are not required to follow an unlawful order, no matter who issues that order."
"The people at this protest are your neighbors"
"Stand down and tell your supervisor you will not take violent action against peaceful people," no matter who gives the order.
https://t.me/BritishNursingAllianceSpeak
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