United Nations Declares WAR On Sovereignty: W.H.O Plans One World Government

The United Nations is signing away the people’s freedom.

Jeffrey Tucker is here to talk about the UN declaration that would give unlimited power to the World Health Organization.

The goal of controlling a pandemic requires destroying the freedoms of the average American.

The United Nations sees this is a major opportunity to amass more power.

The UN is trying to codify what the W.H.O. recommended in 2021.

This is part of the Great Reset and will result in a one world government.

Pandemics used to be rare but now we are told that dealing with never ending pandemics will be the new normal.

Fortunately, the people are not buying the lies and resistance is growing.



