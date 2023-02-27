Fruit Tree Physiology The Intriguing Discoveries That This Horticulturist Has Made

Joining us today is Rich Marini, a Professor of Horticulture at Pennsylvania State University. Rich has been studying horticulture for decades, and his current research interests are in tree fruit and berry crop physiology and management practices, as well as data analysis and interpretation.
Horticulture is a fascinating field that tells us so much about plants and their attributes. Rich has put in years of research in order to understand the intricate properties of fruit tree physiology, and more…
You can find out more about Rich by clicking https://plantscience.psu.edu/directory/rpm12!
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3bO8R6q
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.