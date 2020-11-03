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Brainwashing People to Accept the Mark of the Beast.
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1086 views • November 03, 2020
There is step by step conditioning of the masses for the Mark of the Beast going on in many countries around the world through "nudging behavior".
Mark of the beast conditioning introduces new technologies and systems through the concept of "Nudging" where the establishment implements a new system via the use of rewards, punishments and the elimnation of options.
In Argentina, the SUBE card, an RFID chipped card to be used for transport was introduced several years ago by first offering the card as a convenient alternative to paying cash. Later incentives were used to get more people on board. Incentives included discounts not only for transport but for purchasing items at supermarkets and toy departments just by presenting the SUBE card. Later, people who did not have the card were penalized by having to pay up to three times the cost of a regular ticket. And finally, all buses became cashless and only those with the card could board.
Mark of the beast conditioning introduces new technologies and systems through the concept of "Nudging" where the establishment implements a new system via the use of rewards, punishments and the elimnation of options.
In Argentina, the SUBE card, an RFID chipped card to be used for transport was introduced several years ago by first offering the card as a convenient alternative to paying cash. Later incentives were used to get more people on board. Incentives included discounts not only for transport but for purchasing items at supermarkets and toy departments just by presenting the SUBE card. Later, people who did not have the card were penalized by having to pay up to three times the cost of a regular ticket. And finally, all buses became cashless and only those with the card could board.
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