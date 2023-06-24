Miles Long Ship On the Other-Side of the FIrmamant !

Beyond the dark blue sky the Firmament is revealed, when a ship on the waters above appears through image exposure.
Credit to the one who took this picture, at least several years ago.
There is much more in this area of the Firmament, near the ship, though it's not
being covered here.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.