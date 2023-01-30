Create New Account
SNAFU-Report 2023-01-29 (episode 10) - War footing: Russia, China, understanding Ukraine; Your DNA
Mad As Hell: SNAFU Report
Published 21 hours ago |

War footing: Russia, China, understanding Ukraine; Your DNA


- [x] What is coded in your DNA?

- https://qalerts.app/?n=4966

- [x] Doomsday clock:

- https://twitter.com/mtracey/status/1617942254265724929

- https://thebulletin.org/doomsday-clock/

- https://thebulletin.org/doomsday-clock/current-time/


- [x] Germany/USA fighting with the NAZI’s.

- Russian political scientist says Putin is set on 'big war' with Nato - https://mol.im/a/11686959#v-1499105777431525574

- Russia has up’d the game: https://www.ntd.com/russia-changed-stage-of-the-war-now-against-the-west-eu-official_897785.html

- General Flynn: https://rumble.com/v27cqne-us-will-be-forced-to-put-boots-on-ground-in-ukraine-if-we-continue-to-give-.html


- TANK INFO: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger/2925

- Still have friens who think Russia is collaborating with the WEF? - https://youtu.be/QAYCcqVAqgE

- Russia vows Western vehicles will 'burn' - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11674127/Russia-blasts-blatant-provocation-Putins-puppets-call-Bundestag-NUKED-tank-deal.html

- https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11674247/M1-Abrams-tank-vs-Leopard-2-Challenger-2-differences.html

- [x] General predicts war with China: https://www.infowars.com/posts/alert-air-force-general-predicts-war-with-china-in-2025/


- https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/3728474-heres-a-game-plan-biden-replaces-harris-with-newsom-and-then-resigns

----------------------------------------The Official Nation in Distress SNAFU report

Situation Normal All F'd Up


Reports several times a week on daily and URGENT news that you need to know. Waking up the normies one at a time.


Email:

[email protected]

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/snafureport

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yyW26DHHL1rG/

https://rumble.com/c/c-2277540

https://odysee.com/@SnafuReport:d


Telegram:

https://t.me/NotGonnaTakeIt

https://t.me/mahangtia

