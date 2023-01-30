SNAFU-Report 2023-01-29 (episode 10) - War footing: Russia, China, understanding Ukraine; Your DNA

War footing: Russia, China, understanding Ukraine; Your DNA
- [x] What is coded in your DNA?
- https://qalerts.app/?n=4966
- [x] Doomsday clock:
- https://twitter.com/mtracey/status/1617942254265724929
- https://thebulletin.org/doomsday-clock/
- https://thebulletin.org/doomsday-clock/current-time/
- [x] Germany/USA fighting with the NAZI’s.
- Russian political scientist says Putin is set on 'big war' with Nato - https://mol.im/a/11686959#v-1499105777431525574
- Russia has up’d the game: https://www.ntd.com/russia-changed-stage-of-the-war-now-against-the-west-eu-official_897785.html
- General Flynn: https://rumble.com/v27cqne-us-will-be-forced-to-put-boots-on-ground-in-ukraine-if-we-continue-to-give-.html
- TANK INFO: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger/2925
- Still have friens who think Russia is collaborating with the WEF? - https://youtu.be/QAYCcqVAqgE
- Russia vows Western vehicles will 'burn' - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11674127/Russia-blasts-blatant-provocation-Putins-puppets-call-Bundestag-NUKED-tank-deal.html
- https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11674247/M1-Abrams-tank-vs-Leopard-2-Challenger-2-differences.html
- [x] General predicts war with China: https://www.infowars.com/posts/alert-air-force-general-predicts-war-with-china-in-2025/
- https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/3728474-heres-a-game-plan-biden-replaces-harris-with-newsom-and-then-resigns
