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Gonzalo Lira | The Degradation of Human Spirit and the LEGO Model of People
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43 views • March 04, 2022
Clip by Kristall from: I’m Here In Kiev, Ukraine | An extensive analysis from a hotel room in Kiev.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/Xp94CpzMOJQcr9T - Kristall - March 4, 2022 (13:22)
https://ourtube.co.uk/watch/w533SpxbMr6Hfv7 - Kristall - March 4, 2022 (17:22)
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WtN6C9xfzFo - Feb 27, 2022 https://www.youtube.com/c/CoachRedPill - Premier Palace Hotel, Kiev.
Gonzalo Lira | The Degradation of Human Spirit and the LEGO Model of People
Gonzalo Lira, The Degradation of Human Spirit and the LEGO Model of People, Feb 27 2022
Gonzalo Lira, Degradation, Human Spirit, LEGO Model of People, Feb 27 2022
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/Xp94CpzMOJQcr9T - Kristall - March 4, 2022 (13:22)
https://ourtube.co.uk/watch/w533SpxbMr6Hfv7 - Kristall - March 4, 2022 (17:22)
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WtN6C9xfzFo - Feb 27, 2022 https://www.youtube.com/c/CoachRedPill - Premier Palace Hotel, Kiev.
Gonzalo Lira | The Degradation of Human Spirit and the LEGO Model of People
Gonzalo Lira, The Degradation of Human Spirit and the LEGO Model of People, Feb 27 2022
Gonzalo Lira, Degradation, Human Spirit, LEGO Model of People, Feb 27 2022
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