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CORRUPTED POLITICIANS See example HERE: https://www.minds.com/media/1134247343457509376
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49 views • July 25, 2020
See Example Here: https://www.minds.com/media/1134247343457509376
WHY POLITICIANS AND BUREAUCRATS PROMOTING "MASKS" QUALIFY FOR "TAR AND FEATHERING"
-rightfully
- in another time frame
-, for instance the early 1700's
- Politicians and bureaucrats would rightfully be in the category of being "tarred and feathered" for their crimes of Tyranny – for exampe of trying to force face-masks on citizens
- this is again one of the main reasons pro-government tyranny agents today - want to remove America's history – via removing statues/monuments and perverting America's public "education" system.
WHY POLITICIANS AND BUREAUCRATS PROMOTING "MASKS" QUALIFY FOR "TAR AND FEATHERING"
-rightfully
- in another time frame
-, for instance the early 1700's
- Politicians and bureaucrats would rightfully be in the category of being "tarred and feathered" for their crimes of Tyranny – for exampe of trying to force face-masks on citizens
- this is again one of the main reasons pro-government tyranny agents today - want to remove America's history – via removing statues/monuments and perverting America's public "education" system.
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