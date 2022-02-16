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COVID-19 INJECTIONS: THE INVASION IS HAPPENING NOW...TAKING THE STEP, TAKING YOUR EMOTIONS.
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151 views • February 16, 2022
“Take the Step” Means “Take the Emotion”! Blocking the STriatal-Enriched protein tyrosine Phosphatase (STEP) brain protein, causes zombie-like, emotionless symptoms, like the aliens in Invasion of the Body Snatchers. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PTPN5 Original video creator credited to EntertheStars RELOADED
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Za7ywYmJU_Y
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Za7ywYmJU_Y
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