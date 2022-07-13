THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [1 of 3] Wednesday 7/13/22 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

UVALDE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO REVEALS COPS RUNNING AWAY FROM GUNSHOTSDemocrat-led Jan. 6 Committee takes aim at Infowars founder Alex Jones, accusing him of orchestrating violence outside the Capitol building.

Jones is on video far from Capitol building calling on supporters to peacefully march away from The Hill. Tune in & share this link to be part of the revolution against tyranny!

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