GOVERNMENT JOBS PAY 40% MORE THAN PRIVATE SECTOR JOBS
Government jobs in the province of Alberta are now paying 40% more than the private sector doing the same type of work. This means that the private sector is not going to be able to entice anyone to work for them because it's going to be too easy to work a mundane job for the government as opposed to having a free market economy where jobs are readily available because private business owners have made it that way.

Canadians are paying far too many taxes which includes businesses who can no longer afford to set up shop in Alberta or in many Canadian cities. It is time that we recognize our inability to sustain this false economy and start doing something about it.

www.freedomreport.ca

