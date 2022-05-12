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A Nation In Decline
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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450 views • May 12, 2022

$40 Billion: Where Is It Going?

* Our worst fears were justified this whole time.

* Our economy is truly on the brink.

* Americans are dying of overdoses like never before.

* Our leaders in DC don’t care about us.

* Crazy Nancy: Ukraine borders good; America borders bad.

* Some GOP leaders are in total lockstep with Dems.

* Most important thing is Ukraine?

* Our leaders are really hungry for war.

* We’re emptying our arsenal for Ukraine.

* Where Republicans stand on the bill.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 May 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305964840112

Keywords
corruptionrussianancy pelositucker carlsonmitch mcconnellborder securitymoney launderingjoe bidenlindsey grahamukrainewarmongertim ryanchuck schumerdisinformationracketeeringdan crenshawkhazarianikki haleywar machinemarjorie taylor greenejamie raskinvolodymyr zelenskyybarbara leeforever war
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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