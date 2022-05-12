A Nation In Decline

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$40 Billion: Where Is It Going?
* Our worst fears were justified this whole time.
* Our economy is truly on the brink.
* Americans are dying of overdoses like never before.
* Our leaders in DC don’t care about us.
* Crazy Nancy: Ukraine borders good; America borders bad.
* Some GOP leaders are in total lockstep with Dems.
* Most important thing is Ukraine?
* Our leaders are really hungry for war.
* We’re emptying our arsenal for Ukraine.
* Where Republicans stand on the bill.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 May 2022