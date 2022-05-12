A Nation In Decline

$40 Billion: Where Is It Going?

* Our worst fears were justified this whole time.

* Our economy is truly on the brink.

* Americans are dying of overdoses like never before.

* Our leaders in DC don’t care about us.

* Crazy Nancy: Ukraine borders good; America borders bad.

* Some GOP leaders are in total lockstep with Dems.

* Most important thing is Ukraine?

* Our leaders are really hungry for war.

* We’re emptying our arsenal for Ukraine.

* Where Republicans stand on the bill.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 May 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305964840112