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Top 5 Unique Coffee Recipes You Should Try Next Morning
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141 views • September 18, 2019
If you find it difficult to imagine a day without a cup of coffee, then our top 5 unique coffee recipes from around the world are going to make you run to your kitchen right now. We all rush somewhere in the morning, and cooking is the last thing we want to spend time on. But as soon as you have five minutes, do not hesitate to pamper yourself.
We are sure that everyone will find at least one recipe to try tomorrow morning.
Quick and Easy Top Five Ways to Drink Coffee From Around the World:
1. Vietnamese egg coffee (Cà Phê Trứng)
- Two yolks
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- Vanilla extract
2. Cafe Bombón
- a full-fat condensed milk
In addition, you will need an espresso maker
3. Kaffeost
- 1.7 ounces (50 ml) of milk
- 1 ounce (30 grams) of cream cheese
4. The Old Moor Secret Garlic Coffee
- garlic glove
- 1 teaspoon of honey
- 5 ounces (150 ml) of hot water
In addition, you will need a cezve (to make a Turkish coffee)
5. Coffee with Salt
- 2 teaspoons ground coffee
- 5 ounces (150 ml) of cold water
- A pinch of medium grinded sea salt
We are sure that everyone will find at least one recipe to try tomorrow morning.
Quick and Easy Top Five Ways to Drink Coffee From Around the World:
1. Vietnamese egg coffee (Cà Phê Trứng)
- Two yolks
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- Vanilla extract
2. Cafe Bombón
- a full-fat condensed milk
In addition, you will need an espresso maker
3. Kaffeost
- 1.7 ounces (50 ml) of milk
- 1 ounce (30 grams) of cream cheese
4. The Old Moor Secret Garlic Coffee
- garlic glove
- 1 teaspoon of honey
- 5 ounces (150 ml) of hot water
In addition, you will need a cezve (to make a Turkish coffee)
5. Coffee with Salt
- 2 teaspoons ground coffee
- 5 ounces (150 ml) of cold water
- A pinch of medium grinded sea salt
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