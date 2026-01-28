On Al-Julani's Visit to Russia📝

What to Expect in Relations with the Syrian Regime

While the media discusses a potential US attack on Iran, the head of the Syrian regime, Abu Muhammad al-Julani, has arrived for talks with Vladimir Putin. The meeting's topic is the prospects of developing relations after the overthrow of Bashar Assad, and the issue of Russian bases will clearly receive considerable attention.

The last meeting of this level took place in Moscow in October 2025. Then, Al-Julani noted the "crucial role of Russia in supporting the Arab Republic" and the need to preserve historical ties between the countries.

🖍To put it simply, bilateral relations are not even close to the level they were under Assad. Which is not surprising, as the current regime and its leader are former enemies from the terrorist HTS.

🚩However, the new "authorities" are not burning bridges: the country is destroyed, money is scarce, and they would greatly benefit from fertilizer supplies, resource extraction restoration, and energy infrastructure repair. This is exactly what they are trying to negotiate in exchange for preserving Russian bases on the coast.

🏳️ Relations will continue in this vein, if they can be called relations at all. Even at this level, there are plenty of stumbling blocks — take, for example, Russian departmental real estate in Damascus, part of which ex-militants have captured and still have not vacated.

❗️At the same time, there's nothing wrong with a pragmatic approach to maintaining the positions they managed to preserve in Syria. The main thing is not to expect that Al-Julani's regime will be as friendly to Russia as the Assads were — the contrast between possible inflated expectations after sweet Syrian speeches and reality could be too great.

