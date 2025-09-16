People Have Had Enough, World wide civil Unrest , we are back to 2019 Protests

The streets of France are once again erupting in protest — and it looks eerily similar to 2019. Back then, I covered this worldwide wave of unrest in Mike in the Night Episode 228 (October 19, 2019): “They Will Pull the Trigger on a Pandemic – Worldwide Riots as the World Burns.” From France, to Chile, Brazil, Hong Kong, and beyond — people everywhere had lost confidence in their governments. Rows of cars burned, city blocks were destroyed, and millions took to the streets. I warned then that the only way to clamp down on mass global resistance was to pull the trigger on a pandemic. And that’s exactly what happened. Now in 2025, we’re watching history repeat itself. Macron — a leader propped up like a puppet — is losing his grip. France is in turmoil again. But this isn’t just France’s story. It’s London, it’s Berlin, it’s Brazil, it’s everywhere. The same anger, the same energy, and the same tactics are back. 🔴 On tonight’s Mike in the Night, we’ll connect the dots between then and now: Why Macron’s scandals since 2016–2017 set the stage. How the Yellow Vest movement was a spark that never really went out. The falling out between Elon Musk & Trump (which I predicted years ago). Media manipulation: when a million march, but they report “75 protesters.” Why Mark Carney may be Canada’s next big problem. History doesn’t repeat itself — it rhymes. And we called this one years ago. 👉 Join the Mike in the Night family, and don’t forget: We bring you next week’s news, maybe 10 years in advance. 📰 Relevant Headlines & Sources: BBC News – “France protests: Macron faces pressure amid unrest” Reuters – “Yellow Vests return to Paris streets in defiance” Le Monde – “2019 riots and today’s echoes across France” Guardian – “Global protests in 2019: from Chile to Hong Kong” Bloomberg – “Macron’s political crisis deepens”