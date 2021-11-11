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The Global Brain Hive Mind Artificial Intelligence Control Grid
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144 views • November 11, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3QtD3Eh4OOQ | "*SOURCES*
An Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Perspective on Social Simulation
https://www.rand.org/content/dam/rand...
1. The DNA WAVE GENOME TOPOLOGICAL QUANTUM COMPUTER
http://scireprints.lu.lv/69/2/gari.pdf
2. HYBRID CLASSICAL QUANTUM COMPUTER ARCHITECTURE FOR MOLECULAR MODELING
https://patents.google.com/patent/US2...
3. THE DNA RESONANCE CODE
https://www.researchgate.net/publicat...
4. DIGITAL TO BIO*LOGICAL CONVERTER
https://www.hagmannreport.com/in-sili...
5. BRAIN-LIKE FREQUENCY-FRACTAL COMPUTING USING WIRELESS COMMUNICATION
https://www.researchgate.net/publicat...
6. Scientists Have Discovered The Protein That Enables Hearing
https://www.forbes.com/sites/fionamcm...
7. USC RESEARCHERS USE QUANTUM MACHINE FOR BIOLOGICAL RESEARCH
https://viterbischool.usc.edu/news/20...
8. Requirements to create a persistent, open source, mirror world for military applications
https://core.ac.uk/download/pdf/36696...
9. DNA and cell resonance: magnetic waves enable cell communication.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/2...
10. From Psyops to Neurowar: What Are the Dangers?
http://web.isanet.org/Web/Conferences..."
An Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Perspective on Social Simulation
https://www.rand.org/content/dam/rand...
1. The DNA WAVE GENOME TOPOLOGICAL QUANTUM COMPUTER
http://scireprints.lu.lv/69/2/gari.pdf
2. HYBRID CLASSICAL QUANTUM COMPUTER ARCHITECTURE FOR MOLECULAR MODELING
https://patents.google.com/patent/US2...
3. THE DNA RESONANCE CODE
https://www.researchgate.net/publicat...
4. DIGITAL TO BIO*LOGICAL CONVERTER
https://www.hagmannreport.com/in-sili...
5. BRAIN-LIKE FREQUENCY-FRACTAL COMPUTING USING WIRELESS COMMUNICATION
https://www.researchgate.net/publicat...
6. Scientists Have Discovered The Protein That Enables Hearing
https://www.forbes.com/sites/fionamcm...
7. USC RESEARCHERS USE QUANTUM MACHINE FOR BIOLOGICAL RESEARCH
https://viterbischool.usc.edu/news/20...
8. Requirements to create a persistent, open source, mirror world for military applications
https://core.ac.uk/download/pdf/36696...
9. DNA and cell resonance: magnetic waves enable cell communication.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/2...
10. From Psyops to Neurowar: What Are the Dangers?
http://web.isanet.org/Web/Conferences..."
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