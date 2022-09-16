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Revelations of an Extraterrestrial Walk-In & Contactee
High Hopes
High Hopes
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137 views • September 16, 2022

Michael Salla


Sep 14, 2022 Marc Brinkerhoff is an extraterrestrial contactee and "walk-in" who has taken hundreds of photographs of spacecraft that he has witnessed in New York City, some of which he had contact or communicated with. Marc's earliest memories were of him arriving as a walk-in and taking over the body of child that was about to die in a miscarriage one month prior to his birth.


Marc says that his walk-in memories were confirmed by the well known author Ruth Montgomery in 1980, and later by the famed psychic Ingo Swann who became a close friend for 18 years. Ingo recognized Marc's extraterrestrial origins and connection with higher dimensional planes of existence.


In this Exopolitics Today interview, Marc describes the different extraterrestrials with whom he communicates, and how he takes photos of their craft hovering near Central Park. Marc says he is communicating with the Ashtar Command and was warned about Deep State plans for an alien false flag event. He was told that after humanity defeats the Deep State, it would enjoy a decade of peace and prosperity, before a micronova impacts the Earth sometime prior to 2046, which sets off a new era for humanity's emergence as a galactic society.


Marc Brinkerhoff's websites are:

https://marcbrinkerhoff.com

https://intergalacticmission.com


Many thanks to Marc and Phyllis Brinkerhoff for permission to use their artwork and photos in this interview.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZ7eYm4H6og

Keywords
false flagaliensspacecraftdeep stateextraterrestrialnew york citycuriousprovocativecontacteecentral parkashtar commandexopoliticshigher dimensionsmicronovamichael sallawalk-ingalactic societyingo swannmarc brinkerhoffruth montgomery
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