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Damascus Road Bible Contradiction DEBUNKED! Proof of no contradiction between Acts 9:7 & Acts 22:9
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8 views • August 23, 2020
Clear evidence that there is no contradiction between Acts 9:7 and Acts 22:9. There are no contradictions at all in the Word of GOD (KJV, WYC).
Link to Calvinist Universalism 1 video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6NwU5kyWwQ&;feature=emb_title
Link to 'No Contradictions in the Gospels' video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPmbYeeBC-o&;feature=emb_title
My websites: http://praiseandlove.net, http://debunkingatheism.net.
Link to Calvinist Universalism 1 video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6NwU5kyWwQ&;feature=emb_title
Link to 'No Contradictions in the Gospels' video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPmbYeeBC-o&;feature=emb_title
My websites: http://praiseandlove.net, http://debunkingatheism.net.
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