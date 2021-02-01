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Americans Are Seeking An Escape From Democrat And Covid Tyranny
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427 views • February 01, 2021
Callers throughout the nation are seeking for a proper escape to the tyranny being ushered in by Climate change, the democratic party, and the pandemic gripping us into submission.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=60176d789942cd18bc5c2a05
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=60176d789942cd18bc5c2a05
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