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STEPPING OUT OF THE NOT-SELF MATRIX--BIRTING THE NEW WORLD FROM WITHIN / HUMAN DESIGN & THE GENE KEYS INTRO W SOPHIA & ANGELICA
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43 views • December 23, 2021
Sophia & Angelica share more about HUMAN DESIGN & THE GENE KEYS. An overview and invitation for you to share your questions. The more you know, the more you benefit & prosper in ALL aspects of your life. Your Human Design Chart, as well as The Gene Keys profile is available for you to follow along in our meetings in the links below. When those close to you are also embraced through your understanding everyone can thrive, all of your relationships, family, partner or business. It is also important to know when not to engage, when to walk away, or if someone else is triggering us, to learn from our Shadow Self in order to discover the GIFT. When you heal yourself you have no triggers and can hold the 'other' with compassion instead of anger, bitterness, frustration or unkind remarks. The more inner work you do, the clearer the inner healing is and the clarity of what is not 'yours to do.'
This is the time to begin living in JOY, and that is the inner journey we will take you on!
CONTACT INFO-
Angelica for Intuitive Guidance /Coaching / Book T.A.O. & website
https://www.angelicachristidesign.com/
THE AWAKENING ONES https://www.amazon.com/AWAKENING-ONES-journey-enlightenment-Atlanians/dp/1794306811/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=THE+AWAKENING+ONES&;;;;qid=1639767761&sr=8-2
Sophia for Human Design / Gene Keys Readings & upcoming workshops
[email protected] or [email protected]
HUMAN DESIGN FREE CHART: https://jovianarchive.com/Get_Your_Chart
GENE KEYS PROFILE: https://genekeys.com/free-profile/
This is the time to begin living in JOY, and that is the inner journey we will take you on!
CONTACT INFO-
Angelica for Intuitive Guidance /Coaching / Book T.A.O. & website
https://www.angelicachristidesign.com/
THE AWAKENING ONES https://www.amazon.com/AWAKENING-ONES-journey-enlightenment-Atlanians/dp/1794306811/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=THE+AWAKENING+ONES&;;;;qid=1639767761&sr=8-2
Sophia for Human Design / Gene Keys Readings & upcoming workshops
[email protected] or [email protected]
HUMAN DESIGN FREE CHART: https://jovianarchive.com/Get_Your_Chart
GENE KEYS PROFILE: https://genekeys.com/free-profile/
Keywords
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