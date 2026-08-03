668: The Turtle and the Ladybug (Clip)

Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham both left Congress abruptly in the middle of July, probably for the same reason, though not confirmed as of the recording of this episode. Both were known foreign assets working against the interests of the voters of both parties.





The senior citizens in Congress are starting to drop like flies. Causes range from heart attacks to the vaccines, or maybe even a Russian missile. Calculating the immense damage caused by these two traitors over the decades, as they schemed from the shadows and colluded with foreign powers, is impossible to quantify. One thing is for certain: Glitch McConnell and Lady G will never be able to betray the American people again.





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