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There are no lab tests, brain scans, X-rays or chemical imbalance tests that can verify any mental disorder is a physical condition.
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91 views • November 16, 2020
“All psychiatrists have in common that when they are caught on camera or on microphone, they cower and admit that there are no such things as chemical imbalances/diseases, or examinations or tests for them. What they do in practice, lying in every instance, abrogating [revoking] the informed consent right of every patient and poisoning them in the name of ‘treatment’ is nothing short of criminal.” —Dr. Fred Baughman Jr., Pediatric Neurologist
https://www.cchr.org/quick-facts/real-disease-vs-mental-disorder.html
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
https://www.cchr.org/quick-facts/real-disease-vs-mental-disorder.html
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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