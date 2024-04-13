Create New Account
The Case for 100% Money: A Century-Old Solution for Today’s Financial Woes
The Case for 100% Money: A Century-Old Solution for Today's Financial Woes

Irving Fisher's "100% Money" suggests a radical change to banking to avert economic crises. He proposes fully backing deposits with government currency, countering the risky fractional reserve system that led to the Great Depression. Fisher’s plan requires banks to keep all deposits in reserve, not for lending, thus avoiding bank runs and enhancing financial stability. Instead of earning through loan interest, banks would profit from service fees. His controversial proposal, which was never adopted, aimed to disconnect deposit holdings from lending, aiming for a more stable banking environment and better-controlled money supply. Fisher's ideas have since influenced ongoing discussions on banking reform.

Keywords
silverfinanceeconomic

