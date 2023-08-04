Create New Account
NIGER - ANOTHER NAIL IN FRANCE’S SAHEL COFFIN
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
ANOTHER NAIL IN FRANCE’S SAHEL COFFIN

First Mali gave France the boot, then Burkina Faso - could Niger now make it a hat trick? One thing is sure: Paris is fast losing influence over its former colonies. In this latest edition of ‘Africa in 90 Seconds,’ our man Ahmed Ghoneim tries not to get too excited at the prospect of France getting driven out of the Sahel for good!

