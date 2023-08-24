The US is in Hysterics┃Russian Latest Hypersonic Missile 'ZMEYEVIK' made Useless the US Navy's CVBG

While the US government continues to invest tens of billions of dollars in Ukraine, Washington's competitors are increasing their superiority in the field of hypersonic technologies. At the moment, the United States is only at the initial level of mastering hypersonic technologies, while Russia and China have moved to a new level of development in this field of weapons. Moreover, hypersonic weapons are not only in service with the Russian army but are also actively used during combat operations.

