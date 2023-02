Catnip Crazy Cat ✨🍀✨🐯😹👍✨

Made by Ron using Videoshop and ITunes music 🎢 used under fair use non profit.





I have the best organic catnip in Canada πŸ‡¨πŸ‡¦, I have a secret orchard where my Bengal Cat grow these amazing plants. Look up MEDICINAL BENEFITS FROM CATNIP. Β It’s great for humans.β€οΈπŸ€β€οΈ

I donate catnip to 5 cat rescue groups in Edmonton Alberta Canada 🍁 to help them raise money from their catnip toys. I also donate to Animal Control and The Edmonton Humane Society. They say β€œthe catnip really improves the quality of the cats lives while they wait to get adopted.That makes me happy 😊Β





You can also make mosquito 🦟 repellant from catnip, honeybees 🐝 love catnip flowers. If you’re in Edmonton I can give people free organic catnip and seeds. Let’s SAVE BEES!πŸ€πŸβœ¨βœ¨βœ¨





Happy Caturday!🐾