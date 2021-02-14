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Bari Weiss Resigns from NY Times as "WOKE" Maoists take over the Old Grey Lady Paper of Record Gone
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100 views • February 14, 2021
As Bari Weiss Resigns from NY Times the "WOKE" Maoist revolution shows its ideological teeth as it gets set to take over the United States of America. The Old Grey Lady, the Paper of Record is now destroyed.
#BariWeiss #NYTimes #JamesBennet #cancelculture
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#BariWeiss #NYTimes #JamesBennet #cancelculture
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