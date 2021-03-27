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Ted Cruz Roasts Reporter Asking Him To Wear A Mask
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647 views • March 27, 2021
When someone asks you to wear a mask you know that they conform to the government.
Source: https://www.theblaze.com/news/ted-cruz-refuses-reporter-mask-request
Video Link: https://twitter.com/i/status/1374875375294164994
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Source: https://www.theblaze.com/news/ted-cruz-refuses-reporter-mask-request
Video Link: https://twitter.com/i/status/1374875375294164994
Donate On Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/OfficialConservativeJo
Donate On Liberapay: https://liberapay.com/OfficialConservativeJo/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgz6n4nAj0JArfk_gJHGSJA
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/officialconservativejo/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/officialconservativejo
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-622855
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OfficialConservativeJo:c
GabTV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/OfficialConservativeJo
OurFreedomTube: https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@officialconservativejo
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Free Motion Graphics Video used:
https://youtu.be/lRTtMcx6rSM
YouTube Channel:
https://youtube.com/MG1010
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