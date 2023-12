'HUNDREDS OF CHINESE MEN ARRIVE IN SAN DIEGO! WE'RE SCREWED AMERICA!

AMERICANS ARE SCREWED! MY GOD! THE CORRUPT BORDER PATROL IS LETTING FIGHTING AGE ILLEGALS WALK INTO OUR COUNTRY. RUSSIAN LEADER Nikita Khrushchev SAID TO JFK WE'LL INVADE AMERICA AND NOT FIRE A SHOT. WELL! IT'S NOT RUSSIA BUT CHINA WHO WILL WAKE IN WITHOUT FIRING A SHOT. YOU SHOULD BE TERRIFIED RIGHT NOW. ESPECIALLY IF YOU DON'T HAVE GUNS TO PROTECT YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONES. IT'S INSANE TO BE LIVING IN AMERICA RIGHT NOW. BRAINWASHED AMERICANS ARE BATHING IN ENTERTAINMENT WHILE THE ENEMY WALKS ACROSS OUR BORDERS WITH THE HELP OF AMERICAS TRAITOR GOVERNMENT. AMERICAS DAYS ARE NUMBERED NOW...WAKEUP!