Dr. McCullough: The Jabs are a US Military Op. Using Big Pharma as Marketing Shields

Dr. Peter McCullough: “[I]t was the Department of Defense that operationalized things. Remember, it’s Defense funding through BARDA or DARPA that actually developed the vaccines. They weren’t developed in Operation Warp Speed. You can simply go onto the DARPA website, type in ‘messenger RNA’, and see the origins of this in 2012. The companies have been positioned to be the shields where they receive all this criticism, but in fact it is the U.S. military. The original DARPA contractors, the ones who conceived of loading lipid nanoparticles of messenger RNA, the worst idea of all time, that concept of delivering a vaccine into the human brain, the heart, the kidneys, the adrenal glands, the reproductive organs and then having the genetic code installed, the payload for the lethal Wuhan spike protein, that was the worst scientific idea of all time… It’s been a wrecking machine for the human population.”





(Dec 20, 2022) The Jeff Dornik Show:

https://rumble.com/v21ni4o-dr-peter-mccullough-live-on-the-jeff-dornik-show.html