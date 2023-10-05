Create New Account
MASKS ARE BACK - COVID TESTS ARE BACK - USA IS UNDER SIEGE - THE TRUMAN SHOW IS REAL
KevinJJohnston
251 Subscribers
Published 20 hours ago

Masks Are Back - COVID Tests Are Back - USA Is Under Siege - The Truman Show Is Real

Dr. Lee Merrit joins us on the Kevin J. Johnston Show.

Joe Biden is bringing back TESTS and MASKS and we need to get moving if we want to stay free!

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3 at 7PM #Calgary Time / 9PM #Toronto Time

LIVE ON:

http://FreedomReport.ca

AND LIVE ON:

http://Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston

http://DLive.TV/KevinJJohnston

http://Facebook.com/MrKevinJJohnston

http://Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston

http://Facebook.com/KevinJJohnston300

http://Facebook.com/TrueKevinJJohnston

Keywords
potusjoe bidenelectionsmandatesfreedom of choicedistractionscovidplandemicmasks dont workomicronmasks are back

