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President of Tanzania: papaya positive for Corona - пробата от папая положителна за Коронавирус
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55 views • February 20, 2021
May 11, 2020
https://stamat.org/
Since John Magufuli had been vigorously opposing the Special Operation of the World Secret services "Covo-1984", exposing the pointless and unscientific use of the PCR tests, on March 17, 2021, the brave President of Tanzania was assassinated by the Illuminati Elite, determined to enslave HUMANITY by all means!
Тъй като Джон Магуфули, се противопоставяше с всички сили на Активното мероприятие Ково-1984, разобличавайки безсмисленото и ненаучно използване на ПиСиАр-теста, на 17-ти Март 2021 година, смелият Президент на Танзания беше убит от Илюминатския Елит, твърдо решил с всички средства да пороби ЧОВЕЧЕСТВОТО!
Президентът на Танзания: Когато взехме проба от папая ... резултатите от папаята се върнаха положителни, че има Коронавирус
The President of Tanzania: When we took sample from a papaya… the results from the papaya came back positive that it has Corona
John Joseph Pombe Magufuli, born in 1959, is the fifth President of Tanzania, in office since 2015. He was the chairman of the Southern African Development Community from 2019 till 2020.
Джон Джоузеф Помбе Магуфули е роден през 1959 година и е петият президент на Танзания, на този пост от 2015 година. Той беше председател на Общността за развитие на Южна Африка в периода 2019–2020.
Magufuli earned his bachelor of science in education degree majoring in chemistry and mathematics as teaching subjects from the University of Dar es Salaam in 1988. He also earned his masters and doctorate degrees in chemistry from The University of Dar es Salaam, in 1994 and 2009, respectively. In late 2019, he was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Dodoma for improving the economy of the country.
Магуфули защитава бакалавърски степени по химия и математика за преподавател в Университета на Дар ес Салаам през 1988 година. Той също така защитава магистърска и докторска степен по химия в Университета в Дар ес Салаам, съответно през 1994 и 2009 година. В края на 2019 година той беше удостоен с почетна докторска степен от университета в Додома за подобряване на икономиката на Държавата.
The original video is deleted by YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kiV432WDiio&;t=0s
(This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated.)
https://stamat.org/
Since John Magufuli had been vigorously opposing the Special Operation of the World Secret services "Covo-1984", exposing the pointless and unscientific use of the PCR tests, on March 17, 2021, the brave President of Tanzania was assassinated by the Illuminati Elite, determined to enslave HUMANITY by all means!
Тъй като Джон Магуфули, се противопоставяше с всички сили на Активното мероприятие Ково-1984, разобличавайки безсмисленото и ненаучно използване на ПиСиАр-теста, на 17-ти Март 2021 година, смелият Президент на Танзания беше убит от Илюминатския Елит, твърдо решил с всички средства да пороби ЧОВЕЧЕСТВОТО!
Президентът на Танзания: Когато взехме проба от папая ... резултатите от папаята се върнаха положителни, че има Коронавирус
The President of Tanzania: When we took sample from a papaya… the results from the papaya came back positive that it has Corona
John Joseph Pombe Magufuli, born in 1959, is the fifth President of Tanzania, in office since 2015. He was the chairman of the Southern African Development Community from 2019 till 2020.
Джон Джоузеф Помбе Магуфули е роден през 1959 година и е петият президент на Танзания, на този пост от 2015 година. Той беше председател на Общността за развитие на Южна Африка в периода 2019–2020.
Magufuli earned his bachelor of science in education degree majoring in chemistry and mathematics as teaching subjects from the University of Dar es Salaam in 1988. He also earned his masters and doctorate degrees in chemistry from The University of Dar es Salaam, in 1994 and 2009, respectively. In late 2019, he was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Dodoma for improving the economy of the country.
Магуфули защитава бакалавърски степени по химия и математика за преподавател в Университета на Дар ес Салаам през 1988 година. Той също така защитава магистърска и докторска степен по химия в Университета в Дар ес Салаам, съответно през 1994 и 2009 година. В края на 2019 година той беше удостоен с почетна докторска степен от университета в Додома за подобряване на икономиката на Държавата.
The original video is deleted by YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kiV432WDiio&;t=0s
(This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated.)
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