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🍚🍚The EASY and PERFECT way to COOK RICE in the INSTANT POT!
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71 views • February 04, 2021
Welcome back! Today Caleb will be showing the EASY way to cook rice in the Instant Pot that will be perfect! Make sure to like this video and share it with others!
↪ Link to see the full amount of ingredient for this recipe:
https://berkeleychefs.com/how-to-cook-rice
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↪ Link to see the full amount of ingredient for this recipe:
https://berkeleychefs.com/how-to-cook-rice
↪ Join the Berkeley chefs mailing list: https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
↪ Subscribe to our Youtube Channel: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
↪ See the top 10 recipes: https://berkeleychefs.com/10bestrecipes
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