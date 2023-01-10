GAME CHANGER! Matt Gaetz Announces Release of 14,000 Hours of J6 Vids | EP3276

Looks like we will finally get the full story on what really happened on January 6th. Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told Charlie Kirk today on Kirk’s radio show that the new Republican Congress will unveil the hidden J6 tapes.





Gaetz told Charlie Kirk that releasing the tapes “would give more full context to that day rather than the cherry-picked moments of the January 6th committee.” He further explained this is one example of the deal made with Kevin McCarthy to provide the American people the truth rather than the lies propagated by the Biden Regime.