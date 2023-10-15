‘40 BEHEADED BABIES’ 🚼🔪⚰ HOW MEDIA AMPLIFIED AN UNCONFIRMED STORY | THE BIG PICTURE S3E3

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFtE9HMtiOc
On Wednesday, the world woke up to newspapers plastered with a horrific headline about ‘40 babied decapitated by Hamas’.
But was the story true? And does it matter?
We dig into the dizzying, circular debate around the darkest story of an already devastating week and ask whether journalists fulfilled their duty to fact-check it, or instead helped Israel justify its policy of ‘collective punishment’ in Gaza.
The origin of this hasbara:
https://twitter.com/CNN/status/1712132220809298163
Babies and toddlers were found with their "heads decapitated" in Kfar Aza in southern Israel after Hamas' attacks in the kibbutz over the weekend, a spokesperson for Israel's prime minister says.
Follow live updates: https://cnn.it/48LwjKL
