HAVE AN ANGRY CHRISTMAS, NOT A MERRY ONE! - PETER HITCHENS (MIRRORED)Mirrored from Bitchute channel JimMub SHARE VIDEOS at:-Masks are the key to getting us out of this scam. People must refuse to wear them by any means. Testing must stop too. It virtue signals weakness, compliance and simple ignorance of the facts. I spoke with Peter Hitchens about the Covid restrictions, the fundamental problem with the left, why it's so hard to change one's mind, and more. Peter is a journalist, a columnist for The Mail on Sunday, and a former foreign correspondent in Moscow and Washington. He is the author of numerous books, including, The Abolition of Britain, The Rage Against God, and The War We Never Fought.LESSCategory Health & MedicalSensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over