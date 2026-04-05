BUCK HARDMAN TOO TIRED TO FALL ASLEEP

WORDS AND MUSIC MORRIS P RAINVILLE BUCK HARDMAN







[Verse 1]Too tired to fall asleep

I can feel my mind is racing

Am I in trouble deep

With this latest undertaking [Pre-Chorus]

Eyes wide open in the dark

Regrets circling like sharks

Every choice I made tonight

Playing back in neon light [Chorus / Main Hook]

Should've listened to my mamma

Should've listened to my pappa

My heart is out of beat

Now I'm too tired to fall asleep [Verse 2]

Chasing shadows, breaking rules

Thought I knew better than the fools

But wisdom comes with silver hair

And I laughed like I didn't care

Now the silence screams so loud

I'm drowning in this lonely crowd [Pre-Chorus]

Clock keeps ticking past the hour

Sweat is cold, my pulse is sour

What I wanted felt so right

But now it burns me through the night [Chorus / Main Hook]

Should've listened to my mamma

Should've listened to my pappa

My heart is out of beat

Now I'm too tired to fall asleep [Bridge]

Mamma said "slow down, my son"

Pappa warned "this road's no fun"

I nodded like I understood

But ran straight into the fire for good

If I could rewind the hands of time

I'd call them up and toe the line [Final Chorus - bigger/outro]

Should've listened to my mamma

Should've listened to my pappa

My heart is out of beat

Now I'm too tired... too tired...

Too tired to fall asleep (Repeat hook softly/fade with ad-libs like "Mamma... Pappa... why didn't I listen...")













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