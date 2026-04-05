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BUCK HARDMAN TOO TIRED TO FALL ASLEEP
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BUCK HARDMAN TOO TIRED TO FALL ASLEEP
WORDS AND MUSIC MORRIS P RAINVILLE BUCK HARDMAN



[Verse 1]Too tired to fall asleep
I can feel my mind is racing
Am I in trouble deep
With this latest undertaking  [Pre-Chorus]
Eyes wide open in the dark
Regrets circling like sharks
Every choice I made tonight
Playing back in neon light  [Chorus / Main Hook]
Should've listened to my mamma
Should've listened to my pappa
My heart is out of beat
Now I'm too tired to fall asleep  [Verse 2]
Chasing shadows, breaking rules
Thought I knew better than the fools
But wisdom comes with silver hair
And I laughed like I didn't care
Now the silence screams so loud
I'm drowning in this lonely crowd  [Pre-Chorus]
Clock keeps ticking past the hour
Sweat is cold, my pulse is sour
What I wanted felt so right
But now it burns me through the night  [Chorus / Main Hook]
Should've listened to my mamma
Should've listened to my pappa
My heart is out of beat
Now I'm too tired to fall asleep  [Bridge]
Mamma said "slow down, my son"
Pappa warned "this road's no fun"
I nodded like I understood
But ran straight into the fire for good
If I could rewind the hands of time
I'd call them up and toe the line  [Final Chorus - bigger/outro]
Should've listened to my mamma
Should've listened to my pappa
My heart is out of beat
Now I'm too tired... too tired...
Too tired to fall asleep  (Repeat hook softly/fade with ad-libs like "Mamma... Pappa... why didn't I listen...")




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